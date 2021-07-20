Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,495.47 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,003.35 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,486.84.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

