Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 21.50 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.63 $700.41 million $0.56 30.96

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 46.70% 7.17% 3.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kubient and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 3 6 3 0 2.00

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.48%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential downside of 24.07%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Kubient on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates in two segments: The Core Clinical and Financial Solutions; and The Data, Analytics and Care Coordination. The Core Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides software applications for patient engagement, and integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Data, Analytics and Care Coordination segment offers practice reimbursement, and payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at physician practices, payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

