Contrasting Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Company 20.91% 56.19% 21.92%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Company 1 6 1 0 2.00

Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.77%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Moelis & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Moelis & Company $943.28 million 3.59 $178.83 million $2.91 18.18

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

