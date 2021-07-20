Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 83,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 746,757 shares.The stock last traded at $22.37 and had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 330.09% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

