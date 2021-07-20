Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLRS. Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

VLRS traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 100,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 330.09% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

