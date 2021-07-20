Cooper Financial Group Buys 402 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $242.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.85. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

