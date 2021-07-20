Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $506.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.97. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $6,690,537.77. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

