Cooper Financial Group Has $325,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,214,000 after acquiring an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

