Cooper Financial Group Has $448,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,994 shares of company stock worth $8,360,174 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

NYSE:LMT opened at $372.02 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.