Cooper Financial Group Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $229.26 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $239.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

