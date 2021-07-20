Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

