Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.