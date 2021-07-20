Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,679 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.48 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.