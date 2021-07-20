Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$647.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,309,380. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,840.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,420.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

