CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CXW stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CoreCivic by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CoreCivic by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in CoreCivic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

