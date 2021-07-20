Cormark Comments on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSR. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSR opened at C$8.76 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.60 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.34%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.