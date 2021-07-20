Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $8.77 Million Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 3,741.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,356. The stock has a market cap of $410.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

