Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,530. The company has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

