Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Sells $7,035,383.88 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Adam J. Weiss sold 317,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $7,035,383.88.
Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00.
Shares of CSOD opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50.
CSOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 495,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,149,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
