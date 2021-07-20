Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Sells $7,035,383.88 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Adam J. Weiss sold 317,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $7,035,383.88.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00.

Shares of CSOD opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 495,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,149,000 after buying an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.