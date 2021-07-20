Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Update

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CGLO opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Coro Global has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

