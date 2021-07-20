Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of CAAP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 75,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,776. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 2,312,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

