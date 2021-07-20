Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 17,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,532. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,660,339 shares of company stock worth $294,818,541. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

