Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) versus Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Critical Review

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Athira Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -20.38 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -5.96

Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cortexyme and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.56%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 326.71%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Cortexyme on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

