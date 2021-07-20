CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $199,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

CorVel stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

