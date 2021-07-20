Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.