Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Covetrus worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,780. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.