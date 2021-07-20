Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires Shares of 455,458 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 455,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,431,000. Ashland Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

