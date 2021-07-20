Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $34,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

NYSE:STT opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

