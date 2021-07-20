Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the period. Steven Madden comprises about 2.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $77,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.