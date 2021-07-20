Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $676.76. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,017. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

