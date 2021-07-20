Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $60.47 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,956 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up about 2.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Clean Harbors worth $60,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,425,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.