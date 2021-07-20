Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,252,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407,778 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 435,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

