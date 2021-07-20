Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,698 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $99.24. 4,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,272. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.