Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after acquiring an additional 189,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

