Credit Suisse AG Has $937,000 Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Scholastic worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Scholastic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scholastic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

