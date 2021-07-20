Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

