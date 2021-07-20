Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,003 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 188.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000.

Shares of TRST opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $627.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

