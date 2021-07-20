Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,342 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,250. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

