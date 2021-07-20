Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,367 shares of company stock worth $1,051,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.