Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.45 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €4.45 ($5.24) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €4.91 ($5.77).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

