Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 60,718 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 3,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.06. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,184,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $16,822,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $7,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $4,875,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.