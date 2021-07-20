CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

