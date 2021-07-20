Critical Analysis: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eneti and Seanergy Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.44%. Seanergy Maritime has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Eneti.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Seanergy Maritime -16.10% -9.93% -3.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Seanergy Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.20 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.96 Seanergy Maritime $63.35 million 2.44 -$18.36 million ($0.53) -1.91

Seanergy Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

