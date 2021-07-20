Critical Review: Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) versus Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Ducommun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ducommun $628.94 million 0.96 $29.17 million $2.74 18.55

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A Ducommun 4.56% 9.82% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ballistic Recovery Systems and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ducommun 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ducommun has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Given Ducommun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ducommun beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, and ammunition handling systems. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

