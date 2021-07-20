CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 47,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $422,629.56. Insiders have sold a total of 249,629 shares of company stock worth $52,108,254 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.08 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

