Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

