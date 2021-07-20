Crypterium Reaches Market Cap of $9.23 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $448,933.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00758529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,414,471 coins and its circulating supply is 82,416,920 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

