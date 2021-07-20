CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSLLY. lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

CSL stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,143. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.57. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

