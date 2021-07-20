CT Real Estate Investment Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

