CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS CTRRF traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

